14,384 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3,864.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 70,688 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,928,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 46,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,812,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,389,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after buying an additional 66,619 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 42,219,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,012,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

