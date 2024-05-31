1,064 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,064 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded down $35.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $562.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,850. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.68. The stock has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,160 shares of company stock valued at $46,153,547 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

