Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.990-3.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.69-$0.70 EPS.

Zscaler Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.65. 5,132,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.97. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $128.12 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.79.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

