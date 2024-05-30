ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Trading Down 5.8%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 13,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 50,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

ZKH Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.66 million for the quarter.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

