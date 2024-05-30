ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $21.95. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 1,434,301 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 231,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 151,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.64.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

