ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Raised to $10.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 52.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.76.

Shares of ZIM opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 231,955 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 151,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

