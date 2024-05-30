Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.27.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day moving average of $133.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 260,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

