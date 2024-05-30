Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Yara International ASA Trading Down 1.2 %
YARIY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 81,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.71 and a beta of 0.94. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yara International ASA
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.