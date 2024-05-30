Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 1.2 %

YARIY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 81,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.71 and a beta of 0.94. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

About Yara International ASA

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.2354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,057.14%.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

