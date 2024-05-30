Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Shares Up 1.1%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.07) and last traded at GBX 475 ($6.07). 295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($6.00).

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 475 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Free Report)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.