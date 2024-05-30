Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.83 on Friday. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.22.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
