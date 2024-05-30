Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.83 on Friday. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

About Xunlei

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xunlei by 30.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

