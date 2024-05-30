WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 221.2% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
Shares of WUXAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,769. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
