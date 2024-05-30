WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 221.2% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

Shares of WUXAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,769. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.