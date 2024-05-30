Wrapped CRO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.69 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $111.02 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 956,611,597 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 918,726,639.1813465. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.11781239 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $5,870,853.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

