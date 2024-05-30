WorthPointe LLC Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,625,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 439,009 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,413 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,537,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,395 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 209,486 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,007,892. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

