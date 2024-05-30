WorthPointe LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

TD traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. 2,644,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

