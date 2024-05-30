WorthPointe LLC Has $890,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $162.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,842,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,541. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

