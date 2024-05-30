WorthPointe LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

WorthPointe LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,461 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises 5.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned 3.09% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 704,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,160,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 200,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,858,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,055. The firm has a market cap of $429.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.