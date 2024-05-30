WorthPointe LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $528.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,271,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $519.25 and a 200-day moving average of $496.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

