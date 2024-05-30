Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $669,267.24 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,025,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.02.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

