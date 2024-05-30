WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WT shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WisdomTree

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

WisdomTree Trading Down 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.48. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.