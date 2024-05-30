WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $101,691.01 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00015820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00123445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008725 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000118 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

