Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Announces $0.23 Dividend

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Price Performance

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

