Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Guida R. Sajdak Purchases 1,481 Shares

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) CFO Guida R. Sajdak purchased 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $10,189.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,961 shares in the company, valued at $96,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

WNEB remained flat at $6.55 during trading on Thursday. 48,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.66. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

