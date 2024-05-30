Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 211.4% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 54.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GDO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.