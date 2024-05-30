Wells Fargo & Company Boosts SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $16.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

SITE Centers Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SITC opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.