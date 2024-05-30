Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 345,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 167,878 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 595,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 256,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,809. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Increases Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

