Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 9,924 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,776 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,924 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,123,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Solar by 125.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $137,130,000 after acquiring an additional 472,327 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 350,996 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,617,472 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.93. 2,167,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $286.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

