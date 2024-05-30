Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in OneMain by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

OneMain Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.57. 213,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,047. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

