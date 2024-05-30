Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 445.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 314,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 256,989 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 148,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,886 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 62,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 52,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,796. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

