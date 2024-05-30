Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after buying an additional 365,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $127.46 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

