Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $453,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.84. 811,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,784. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.30. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

