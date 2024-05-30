Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $416,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,928 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $690,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

