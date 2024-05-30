Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $22.73 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,729,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,398. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

