Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.60 Million in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Universal Display by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Universal Display by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.98. 120,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,775. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average is $172.35. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.