Weiss Asset Management LP Has $150,000 Holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

EOSEW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 206,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,383. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

