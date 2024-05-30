Weiss Asset Management LP Has $12.75 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,588 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Onto Innovation worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,370 shares of company stock worth $7,789,583 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Shares of ONTO traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.70. 175,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.56 and its 200-day moving average is $172.37. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $238.13. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

