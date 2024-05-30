Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 722,996 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 393.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 906,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 722,996 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $55,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after buying an additional 449,387 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,513,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

