Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 936 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $525.33. The stock had a trading volume of 282,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.14 and a 1 year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.