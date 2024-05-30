Wedbush Upgrades Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to “Outperform”

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABNB. UBS Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.28.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.74 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.37.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,424 shares of company stock worth $39,747,976. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $619,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.