Wedbush Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $230.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $225.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.86. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

