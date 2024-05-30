Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 45.7% in May

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the April 30th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WMLLF remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 51,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.