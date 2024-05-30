Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

WCN stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

