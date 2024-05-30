Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY remained flat at $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.