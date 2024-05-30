Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY remained flat at $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

