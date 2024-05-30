Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Up 36.9% in May

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the April 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HCC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 226,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after acquiring an additional 260,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 246,217 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 92,941 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.