Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading Down 1.8%

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.20 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 79.90 ($1.02). Approximately 1,625,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 857,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.40 ($1.04).

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Warehouse REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £339.46 million, a P/E ratio of -295.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.04.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

