Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.82 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.41 or 0.00006512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $123.82 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,658.81 or 0.99986605 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011907 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00112238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003816 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.51951893 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $5,781,207.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

