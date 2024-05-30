Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495,523 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.35% of Vipshop worth $36,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS remained flat at $15.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,044,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,061. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

