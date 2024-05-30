Viking (NYSE:VIK) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Research analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIK. Melius Research assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Melius began coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

NYSE:VIK opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Viking has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

