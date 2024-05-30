Viking (NYSE:VIK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

VIK has been the topic of several other research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Get Viking alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viking

Viking Stock Down 2.9 %

Viking Company Profile

NYSE VIK opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Viking has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $31.06.

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.