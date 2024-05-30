Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 0%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.00 and last traded at $106.20. 4,607,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,002,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,525,529 shares of company stock worth $426,225,160. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vertiv by 513.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $15,852,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $3,189,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

