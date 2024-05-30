Verge Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $98.13 million and $6.96 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,178.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.00682692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00122619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00043871 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00063262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00210140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00091540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

